Caitlin Clark expected to be picked first in Monday's WNBA draft
The WNBA draft begins Monday night and former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is widely expected to be picked first. Jan Crawford has more.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Iowa and UConn face off in the Final Four round of March Madness this Friday.
The Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament continues today with Iowa vs. WVU. Are you ready to watch?
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
