Cahokia Heights siblings who died in fire escorted from their funeral to resting place

Motorcyclists and firefighters participated in the funeral procession Sunday afternoon for the two children who died as a result of a house fire Feb. 23 in Cahokia Heights.

Chad Metcalf and his sibling, Sharli Edmonds, both 4, succumbed to their injuries from the fire.

After a visitation and funeral service, their funeral procession started at the Michel Funeral Home in south St. Louis and continued to the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Cedar Hill, Missouri.

The procession included about 250 motorcyclinsts, a fire engine from the Prairie du Pont Fire Department and a police escort.

Motorcyclists and family gather in Cedar Hill, Missouri for the funeral of Sharli Edmonds and Chad Metcalf, who died in a house fire in Cahokia Heights on Feb. 24.

“Just beautiful children, beautiful souls that will be forever missed in our family and we’ll never be the same from it,” is how their grandfather, Rick Metcalf of Catawissa, Missouri, described his grandchildren.

