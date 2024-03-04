Cahokia Heights siblings who died in fire escorted from their funeral to resting place
Belleville News-Democrat
·1 min read
Motorcyclists and firefighters participated in the funeral procession Sunday afternoon for the two children who died as a result of a house fire Feb. 23 in Cahokia Heights.
Chad Metcalf and his sibling, Sharli Edmonds, both 4, succumbed to their injuries from the fire.
After a visitation and funeral service, their funeral procession started at the Michel Funeral Home in south St. Louis and continued to the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Cedar Hill, Missouri.
The procession included about 250 motorcyclinsts, a fire engine from the Prairie du Pont Fire Department and a police escort.
“Just beautiful children, beautiful souls that will be forever missed in our family and we’ll never be the same from it,” is how their grandfather, Rick Metcalf of Catawissa, Missouri, described his grandchildren.
