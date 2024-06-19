Cahokia Heights hours-long standoff ends

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The scene of a standoff involving Cahokia Heights Police has cleared late Tuesday night with no sign of an individual police were looking for.

Nearby residents of Lake Drive and North 73rd Street say there was a dispute involving a dog, and a gunshot may have been fired.

Police blocked the area off around 4 p.m., appearing focused on a search for an individual. They entered a home but did not find anyone.

The scene began clearing around 10 p.m. According to police, it is anticipated that they will release more information on the incident Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

