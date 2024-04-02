Caddo Parish's long time superintendent leaving for school district in Texas

After more than 10 years serving as Caddo Parish Public Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. T. Lamar Goree will be leading the Duncanville Independent School District, a school district located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.

Goree is the lone finalist, a designation that means he is the only candidate Duncanville’s Board of Trustees is pursuing as its Superintendent after a unanimous vote of support to move forward in the process. As required by Texas law, the Board’s vote begins a 21-day period in which Goree and Duncanville’s Board of Trustees will enter into contract negotiations.

The Board is expected to formally approve Goree’s contract on April 22. Dr.

Caddo School Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree greets Caddo Middle Magnet students Tuesday 09-19-23.

Goree intends to remain in Caddo through the end of the current academic year.

“I am immensely grateful to the Caddo Parish School Board for affording me the opportunity to serve as Superintendent, in my hometown, for more than 10 years,” Dr. Goree said. “While I am excited to join Duncanville ISD, it is extremely bittersweet. It has been an immense honor to work with the extraordinary faculty, staff and leadership of Caddo Schools in the service of our students. This district is where my parents served as educators and where both of my children graduated. I know Caddo will continue to experience great success, and I willcontinue to be a passionate advocate for this exceptional district.”

“Since my initial conversations with Dr. Goree, his comments have centered on what’sbest for kids, and that focus hasn’t changed,” Caddo Parish School Board President Jessica Yeates said. “The students of this district are in a better place because of his work over the last decade and the team he has put together. We wish Dr. Goree the best and thank him for all he has accomplished in his time in Caddo.”

Yeates said the Board is working to create a seamless transition plan.

Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree talks to Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux before the Ring the Bell Ceremony at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy Wednesday to officially start the new school year for Caddo Parish.

“We know change can be difficult; however, our priority is for our students, teachers, principals and families to continue to have everything they need,” she said. “Together, we will work to create a transition plan that keeps all of our stakeholders’ needs in mind.”

As the 2019 Louisiana Superintendent of the Year and a 2021 Broad Academy Fellow, Goree garnered national attention for Caddo Schools through his work with organizations including Chiefs for Change and the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

Goree entered the district in December 2013 after a career in Fort Worth and Mansfield, Texas. After earning his doctoral degree in the summer of 2013, the Huntington High School alumnus returned to his home district.

“Returning to Caddo was one of the most full-circle moments of my career,” Goree said. “I left Caddo Parish to attend college and believed I could do and be anything. When I arrived back home to lead this school system, I wanted nothing more than to cultivate opportunities that opened doors for our students and allowed our graduates to leave our district with the same optimism I left with as I walked across that graduation stage.”

Caddo Parish Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree with his wife Kimberly present their daughter Madison her diploma at the Captain Shreve High School class of 2023 Commencement Exercises.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: When will Dr. Goree leave Caddo Parish Schools