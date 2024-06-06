Caddo Parish road closed following morning crash

The Caddo Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a major traffic accident on Mira Myrtis Road, June 6, 2024.

A Thursday morning wreck left a Caddo Parish road closed.

Just after 10 a.m. Caddo Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Mira Myrtis Road on reports of a head-on collision involving an 18-wheeler and Chevy Camaro.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the driver of the Camaro ejected from the vehicle and sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. That driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by North Caddo Ambulance.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

According to the sheriff's office, Mira Myrtis Road is closed from Highway 1 to Hosston Rodessa Road North.

This accident is under investigation.

More: Shreveport on ramp will be closed. Check out when and where

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Thursday morning crash leaves Mira Myrtis Road closed