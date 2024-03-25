Caddo deputy presented with a Purple Heart medal following February shooting

In a packed room of family, friends and colleagues Caddo Parish Sheriff Cpl. Justin Dunn received a Purple Heart just a month after being shot in the line of duty.

"It's very humbling to have this kind of support," said Dunn.

A Purple Heart is a medal given to deputies who have sustained serious bodily harm inflicted by an assailant. Dunns medal marks the fifth presented by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office since 1989.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Purple Heart presentation ceremony honoring Corporal Justin Dunn presented by Sheriff Jay Long Thursday afternoon, March 21, 2024.

On Feb. 7, Dunn and several other law enforcement officers were assisting the United States Marshals in executing an arrest warrant when Javaria R. Taylor began firing at officers. Dunn was shot in the upper body and rushed to a local hospital where he made a swift recovery.

Dunn said, "having those guys there allowed me to stay focused and continue working through what I had going on and make sure that I came out of it."

Caddo Parish Sheriff Jay Long said, "I think the word hero is much overused in our society today, but there were certainly a lot of heroic acts taken place on Feb. 7."

To honor Dunn's heroic actions director of the U.S. Marshals Service, Ron Davis made a trip to Shreveport. He said, "I really wanted to show the level of support and to really connect that law enforcement as a whole around the country are working very collaboratively together to try to enhance public safety."

The U.S. Marshals Service oversees the nation’s regional fugitive task forces. The purpose of each task force is to combine the efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the most dangerous criminal fugitives.

"As the director of the agency, I wanted to thank him for assisting us in the apprehension of the suspect," said Davis.

Dunn said that he is physically getting better, and he will be returning to full duty. He said, "I will go back out and continue to do my job and protect and serve, because I feel like that is where God is putting me."

