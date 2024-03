Caddo, Bossier early voting starts Saturday. Here's what you need to know

A voting booth waits for voters in Bossier, Louisiana on May 4, 2019.

Voters in Caddo and Bossier parishes can have an early say in the March 23 elections by casting ballots as early as Saturday.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's race is a top race to monitor. Democrat Henry Whitehorn won the Nov. 18 runoff, narrowly defeating Republican John Nickelson. A federal judge subsequently ordered a new election.

Voters will have the opportunity to choose both their desired presidential candidate and Republican or Democratic State Central Committee members.

What do you need to bring?

Registered voters need a photo ID or to sign a voter affidavit to vote. A Louisiana driver's license, a Louisiana special identification card, a United States military identification card that contains the applicant's name and a picture or other generally recognized picture identification that has both name and signature are acceptable forms of photo ID.

Where can you vote?

Here are the early polling locations in Bossier and Caddo parishes.

Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd. − second sloor, Benton

Bossier Parish Library History Center, 2206 Beckett St., Bossier City

525 Marshall St., Suite 103, Shreveport

Shreve Memorial Library Hamilton/South, 2111 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

What's on the ballot?

Presidential Nominee − Democrat

Joseph "Joe" Biden, Democrat

"Bob" Ely, Democrat

"Frankie" Lozada, Democrat

Stephen P. Lyons, Democrat

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato, Democrat

Dean Phillips, Democrat

Cenk Uyger, Democrat

Marianne Williamson, Democrat

DSCC Member − 1st Representative District, Office "A"

Ursula Bowman, Democrat

Helen Godfrey Brown, Democrat

DSCC Member − 1st Representative District, Office "B"

Jerry Bowman, Democrat

Calvin "Ben" Lester, Democrat

DSCC Member − 2nd Representative District, Office "A"

Mary A. Giles, Democrat

Courtney N. Harris, Democrat

DSCC Member − 4th Representative District, Office "A"

"Breka" Dennis, Democrat

Barbara M. Norton, Demcorat

Lisa Tomkies, Democrat

DSCC Member − 4th Representative, Office "B"

Lyndon B. Johnson, Democrat

Ralph "RJ" Johnson, Democrat

Reginald Dewayne Johnson, Democrat

DSCC Member − 5th Representative, Office "A"

Jessica Calhoun, Democrat

Erin Posey, Democrat

DSCC Member − 5th Representative, Office "B"

Johnny Cox, Democrat

James Caleb Jeane, Democrat

DSCC Member − 6th Representative, Office "A"

Chaunta Mero, Democrat

Alana Oldham, Democrat

Nita Steele, Democrat

DSCC Member − 6th Representative, Office "B"

Ronald "Ronnie" Cothran, Democrat

Robert "Bobby" Darrow, Democrat

DPEC Member(s) − at Large

Quinton J. Aught, Democrat

Ursula Bowman, Democrat

Ronald "Ronnie" Cothran, Democrat

Brittney Dunn, Democrat

Cheryl Anne Edwards, Democrat

Steven Jackson, Democrat

Lyndon B. Johnson, Democrat

Ralph "RJ" Johnson, Democrat

Calvin "Ben" Lester, Democrat

Tory McCoy, Democrat

Chaunta Mero, Democrat

Barbara M. Norton, Democrat

Ronald "Twin" Robinson, Democrat

Helen Godfrey Robinson, Democrat

Terence Vinson, Democrat

Stormy Gage Watts, Democrat

DPEC Member − District 2

Courtney N. Harris, Democrat

Craig Johnson, Democrat

DPEC Member − District 10

LaToya Amos, Democrat

Tammy Phelps, Democrat

DPEC Member − District 12

Reginald Dewayne Johnson, Democrat

Sheila Crosby Wimberly, Democrat

Presidential Nominee − Republican Party

Ryan L. Binkley, Republican

"Chris" Christie, Republican

"Ron" DeSantis, Republican

Nikki Haley, Republican

Asa Hutchinson, Republican

Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican

David Stuckenberg, Republican

Rachel Hannah "MoHawk" Swift, Republican

Donald J. Trump, Republican

RSCC Member − District 31G

Robert J. Davidson, Republican

Robert Wright, Republican

RSCC Member − District 38F

Louis R. Avallone, Republican

David Rogers, Republican

RSCC Member − District 39C

Elizabeth Spence Ersoff, Republican

Lee O. Savage, Republican

RPEC Member(s) − at Large

Louis R. Avallone, Republican

Harold R. Coates, Republican

"Rod" Demery, Republican

"Mike" Johnson, Republican

Danny McCormick, Republican

Laura Neubert, Republican

Barrow Peacock, Republican

"Matt" Varnell, Republican

RPEC Member − District 4

Thomas V. Avallone, Republican

Frank Thaxton, Republican

Mary Ann Van Osdell, Republican

RPEC Member − District 5

Elizabeth Spence Ersoff, Republican

"Don" Little, Republican

RPEC Member − District 8

Jimmy C. Allen, Republican

"Tim" Euler, Republican

RPEC Member − District 9

Katie McLean, Republican

"Tony" Nations, Republican

Sheriff

John Nickelson, Republican

Henry Whitehorn, Democrat

Parish Commission Member − District 6

Francine "Monro" Brown, Democrat

Steffon D. Brown, Democrat

Mayor, Town of Greenwood

Justin Davis, Republican

Brad Edwards, Republican

Alderman At Large, Greenwood

Gary V. Cook, Independent

Ardinia Birdsong Fredrick, Democrat

Jodi Larsen, Republican

Alderman − District 1, Town of Greenwood

Josephine Birdsong-Robinson, Democrat

Shannon Clemons, No Party

Alderman − District 2, Town of Greenwood

Shelby Coon, Independent

Jerry H. Steele, Republican

Alderman − District 4, Town of Greenwood

David Cox, Republican

Brad Driggers, Republican

