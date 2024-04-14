Cacace fraud claim against Wagstaff prompts voter intimidation claim in Westchester DA race

Susan Cacace’s campaign for Westchester District Attorney has accused her main opponent, William Wagstaff III, of fraud in his filing of nominating petitions to get on the Democratic primary ballot.

Wagstaff in turn is claiming that Cacace has engaged in an effort to disenfranchise Black voters.

The specific objections alleging that Wagstaff committed fraud were filed last week with the county Board of Elections by J. Emmett Murphy, a retired state Supreme Court judge and father of Cacace’s campaign manager.

Murphy contends that Wagstaff signed a page of nominating signatures, attesting to have witnessed 15 signatures on the page, even though he had not been present for all the signatures. And Murphy contends that the Mount Vernon address Wagstaff offers as his residence on the nominating petitions is not where he actually lives.

Susan Cacace, former Westchester County judge, is running for Westchester County District Attorney

"With so many voters having lost faith in our government, it is unfortunate that William Wagstaff appears to have committed fraud to place himself on the ballot when he is running for the highest law enforcement position in our county," Cacace's campaign said in a statement after the objection was filed. "Voters deserve a District Attorney who is honest and transparent with them, not one trying to cheat the democratic process."

Cacace trying to knock Wagstaff off ballot lines

Cacace, of Bronxville, stepped down as a Westchester County judge to enter the DA’s race after District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced she would not seek a second term. Wagstaff is a civil rights attorney hoping to become Westchester’s first Black top prosecutor. They and Adeel Mirza, a former Westchester prosecutor from New Rochelle, filed nominating petitions this month to get on the Democratic primary ballot in June. The candidates each needed 2,000 signatures, but Wagstaff filed more than 6,000 and Cacace filed more than 10,000.

Murphy has also filed the same objections to keep Wagstaff off the Working Families line in the November election. Wagstaff has that party’s endorsement and is the only candidate to file for that ballot line.

William Wagstaff III, running for Westchester District Attorney

The Republican candidate for DA is John Sarcone, a lawyer from Croton-on-Hudson who has previously run unsuccessfully for state Attorney General and state Supreme Court.

The Board of Elections does not rule on fraud allegations. Murphy filed a lawsuit on behalf of the campaign in state Supreme Court on Friday seeking the invalidation of Wagstaff’s petitions for both the Democratic and Working Families ballot lines.

The focus is on one of the 11 pages of nominating signatures Wagstaff personally signed among the hundreds turned in by his campaign. At issue are three signatures that were collected during a birthday party fundraiser for Mount Vernon City Councilman Jaevon Boxhill at The Steam House restaurant on March 17.

Two signatures appear to have been written by the same person and two other signers, a man and a woman, told an investigator for Cacace’s campaign that, while they saw Wagstaff at the event, he was not the person who got them to sign the petition, according to Murphy’s objection and lawsuit.

Challenging petitions now the norm

The practice of challenging nominating petitions is widespread in political campaigns in New York. Challenges focus on a litany of claims including that signers are not registered for a particular party, have signed other candidates’ petitions, only printed their names or were not registered to vote at the address they listed.

With so many more signatures submitted than required, neither Wagstaff nor Cacace is in danger of having their petitions invalidated over such technical issues. But when fraud is alleged, if a candidate is found to have committed it, even a small amount of violations could lead to a petition being invalidated.

Wagstaff’s campaign insists that Cacace has launched "desperate attacks" rather than debate policy and is "playing by the same old machine politics Westchester voters are sick and tired of." They contend that Cacace's investigators crossed the line into intimidation and harassment as they sought to challenge signatures. Wagstaff will hold a rally Sunday afternoon in front of the county courthouse, promising that three Black women voters will speak to the investigators' behavior.

Wagstaff has also assailed Cacace for not attending a candidate debate in March that was sponsored by African-American organizations, including the Urban League of Westchester and Black Westchester magazine. Cacace's campaign said at the time that she would not debate until the primary candidates were set following the petition process.

The other allegation by Murphy is that Wagstaff does not live at the 777 MacQuesten Parkway apartment in Mount Vernon that he lists on the nominating petitions but rather at an apartment in Elmsford. Murphy argued that the residency rules in state Election Law require candidates to either live at their claimed address during the petition collection process or intend to return there if living elsewhere temporarily.

Murphy claims that the Mount Vernon apartment has been listed for sale since January and that Wagstaff is also in contract to purchase a home in Somers.

A Wagstaff campaign spokesperson called Cacace's attacks "preposterous and laughable."

“William’s legal address — the address where he lives, in the community he grew up in and has lived his entire life, and where he is registered to vote, pays taxes and has deep roots — are all his Mount Vernon address,” the spokesperson said in an email. "Cacace should spend more time making sure her own team doesn’t violate civil rights laws by intimidating voters and less time throwing attacks at the wall to see what sticks.”

Neither the spokesperson nor Wagstaff responded to questions about the alleged fraud related to the signatures or specifically whether one of the three women expected at the rally is the woman who claimed that Wagstaff had not witnessed her signing the petition.

A campaign spokesman for Cacace declined to comment on Wagstaff's allegations of voter intimidation.

