Cabrini University Theatre hosts final clean out, free props

Radnor Pennsylvania's Cabrini University announced its closure after over six decades of education in June. Now, the university's theater department is clearing out and everything must go.

According to flyers circulating Facebook, the department is searching for new homes, free of charge, for props, set pieces and costumes.

The final inventory clean out will take place Tuesday, May 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and local theaters are invited to peruse what's up for grabs.

Cabrini is shutting down due to fianancial and enrollment struggles. Villanova University is set to take over the campus in 2026.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Cabrini University is giving away its theater inventory