CABQ reminds community of fire dangers as Independence Day rolls around

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is reminding residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.

With the Bosque, Westside Open Space, and the Foothills, Albuquerque police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue said the city is at a constant threat of fires.

Just last year, AFR responded to 140 outside fires and four structure fires around the holiday.

The agencies remind residents that it’s illegal to use fireworks within city limits, so read the label to ensure the fireworks you’re using are legal.

To report illegal fireworks, call 311, use the 311 app, or submit it online.

