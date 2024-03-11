Cable median barrier project to resume on multiple routes in south-central Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials are asking for residents to use caution as a cable median barrier project resumes on multiple routes in south-central Pennsylvania, including Lebanon County, starting Monday, March 18.

This project includes the installation of approximately 29 miles of high-tension cable barrier in the median of I-81 in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon counties. The project will also include Route 30 in Lancaster and York counties, and Route 222 in Lancaster County.

The contractor is expected to begin work along I-81 from about 2.5 miles south of Exit 77 (Route 39/Manada Hill/Hershey) in Dauphin County to Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon) in Lebanon County.

"There will be left shoulder closures, as needed, during daytime operations," PennDOT officials said in a press release Friday. "All other work will be inside median and will not impact traffic. Should a lane closure be needed, it will be at night between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m."

Green Acres Contracting Co., Inc., is the contractor on the $5.2 million cable median barrier project. Officials said work last year included roadway borings and testing for high-tension cable barrier end anchor terminals.

All work is expected to be completed by the March of 2025.

"Cable median barriers are life-saving traffic devices for use in existing medians to prevent cross-over crashes," officials said. "They are one of the most-effective safety measures deployed to protect motorists on highways."

In 2022, there were 115,938 reportable traffic crashes in the commonwealth, according to a PennDOT crash report. Of these crashes, there were 1,179 fatalities and 67,012 people were reported injured. The fatality rate was the fourth lowest recorded in Pennsylvania since 1935.

Lebanon County had 1,459 crashes in 2022, only 10 of which were fatal according to PennDOT.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. The free 24-hour service provides residents with traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts and traffic speed information.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Cable median barrier project to continue in Lebanon County on March 15