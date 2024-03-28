What is a cabinet reshuffle? Tory ministers Robert Halfon and James Heappey stand down
Conservative ministers Robert Halfon and James Heappey have added their names to the growing list of Tory MPs who will not be standing at the next election.
Neither man is a current Cabinet member but Mr Halfon served on the frontbenches under David Cameron as minister without portfolio and under Theresa May as an education minister. The Harlow MP has represented his Essex constituency since 2010.
Mr Heappey has said he has left his role at the Ministry of Defence and will not run again to be MP for Wells, where he has served since 2015.
The two are the 62nd and 63rd Tory MPs to stand down while four independents who used to be Tories, including Matt Hancock, are also standing down.
Their resignations leave two positions vacant for the prime minister to fill.
What is a Cabinet reshuffle?
A Cabinet reshuffle is when the prime minister changes around ministers and secretaries within his top team.
This often involves major changes when ministers are demoted for poor performance or promoted for good work.
The departures of Mr Halfon and Mr Heappey will not constitute a Cabinet reshuffle as they were not Cabinet ministers.
Who are the current Cabinet ministers?
Rishi Sunak has been forced to make changes to his top team in recent months and this is the line-up as of March 28, 2024.
Prime Minister - Rishi Sunak
Deputy Prime Minister - Oliver Dowden
Chancellor - Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary - David Cameron
Home Secretary - James Cleverly
Defence Secretary - Grant Shapps
Energy Secretary - Claire Coutinho
Justice Secretary - Alex Chalk
Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary - Michelle Donelan
Housing and Levelling Up Secretary - Michael Gove
Health Secretary - Victoria Atkins
Leader of the House of Commons - Penny Mordaunt
Leader of the House of Lords - Nicholas True
Business Secretary - Kemi Badenoch
Environment Secretary - Steve Barclay
Work and Pensions Secretary - Mel Stride
Education Secretary - Gillian Keegan
Transport Secretary - Mark Harper
Culture, Media and Sport Secretary - Lucy Frazer
Secretary for Northern Ireland - Chris Heaton-Harris
Secretary of State for Scotland - Alister Jack
Secretary of State for Wales - David TC Davies