What is a cabinet reshuffle? Tory ministers Robert Halfon and James Heappey stand down

James Heappey (l) and Robert Halfon have said they will retire as MPs at the next general election (ES Composite)

Conservative ministers Robert Halfon and James Heappey have added their names to the growing list of Tory MPs who will not be standing at the next election.

Neither man is a current Cabinet member but Mr Halfon served on the frontbenches under David Cameron as minister without portfolio and under Theresa May as an education minister. The Harlow MP has represented his Essex constituency since 2010.

Mr Heappey has said he has left his role at the Ministry of Defence and will not run again to be MP for Wells, where he has served since 2015.

The two are the 62nd and 63rd Tory MPs to stand down while four independents who used to be Tories, including Matt Hancock, are also standing down.

Their resignations leave two positions vacant for the prime minister to fill.

What is a Cabinet reshuffle?

A Cabinet reshuffle is when the prime minister changes around ministers and secretaries within his top team.

Rishi Sunak leads a Cabinet meeting held at the Siemens Mobility factory in Goole, East Yorkshire on Monday February 26, 2024 (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)

This often involves major changes when ministers are demoted for poor performance or promoted for good work.

The departures of Mr Halfon and Mr Heappey will not constitute a Cabinet reshuffle as they were not Cabinet ministers.

Who are the current Cabinet ministers?

Rishi Sunak has been forced to make changes to his top team in recent months and this is the line-up as of March 28, 2024.

Prime Minister - Rishi Sunak

Deputy Prime Minister - Oliver Dowden

Chancellor - Jeremy Hunt

Foreign Secretary - David Cameron

Home Secretary - James Cleverly

Defence Secretary - Grant Shapps

Energy Secretary - Claire Coutinho

Justice Secretary - Alex Chalk

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary - Michelle Donelan

Housing and Levelling Up Secretary - Michael Gove

Health Secretary - Victoria Atkins

Leader of the House of Commons - Penny Mordaunt

Leader of the House of Lords - Nicholas True

Business Secretary - Kemi Badenoch

Environment Secretary - Steve Barclay

Work and Pensions Secretary - Mel Stride

Education Secretary - Gillian Keegan

Transport Secretary - Mark Harper

Culture, Media and Sport Secretary - Lucy Frazer

Secretary for Northern Ireland - Chris Heaton-Harris

Secretary of State for Scotland - Alister Jack

Secretary of State for Wales - David TC Davies