Cabarrus County killer denied parole from 1978 murder

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — 67-year-old Roger Warren Clark will stay in prison after being denied parole by the North Carolina Parole Commission.

Back in 1979, a jury found Clark guilty of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Phoebe Barbee in 1978. Clark got life in prison, but that didn’t mean he’d stay there.

In February, like they do every three years, Phoebe’s family had to go before the parole board in Raleigh to argue why Clark should not get out.

Last week, they got a letter from the commission denying Clark’s parole. He’ll be up again in 2027.

