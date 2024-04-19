Cabarrus County firefighters pushing for funding amid new budget proposal

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fire districts across Cabarrus County continued to make their case to county leaders as to why they feel their rural fire tax rate should not change in the next fiscal year.

In February, county commissioners began to explore the possibility of a revenue-neutral approach, among a variety of others. They’re aiming to help homeowners who expressed concerned over the impact the most recent property evaluation would have on taxes.

A revenue neutral approach would allow the taxes to adjust to ensure that people don’t pay more than they currently do in the next fiscal year.

Fire departments, however, fear this could impact their budgets at a time when they struggle for equipment and to adequately staff fire houses.

Midland Fire and Rescue would lose $250,000 in next year’s budget under the proposal.

Days before fire districts met with county commissioners to discuss budgets, Midland Fire and Rescue leaders explained how they would lose roughly $250,000 in their budget next year.

This would take away their ability to hire four next firefighters and to travel to assists other agencies at the rate they do now.

Thursday night, firefighters from the Allen Fire Department explained how eight of them are using expired gear, or gear that is set to expire in six months.

Commissioner Kenneth Wortman stressed to firefighters that keeping their rates the same, “that would not be revenue neutral, so taxes would increase for those in their districts.”

Firefighters are predicting regulation changes could come in the next year which would put more financial strains on their departments.

A vote on the next fiscal budget will happen in June.

