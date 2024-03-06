Cabarrus County 2024 live election results: president, governor, Congress and more

The following are live-updating election results using data from the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Data will start updating after polls close at 7:30 p.m., but results from ballots cast during early voting will be reported later than usual because of a change in state law. Previously, election officials reported results immediately after polls closed.

Here are the latest statewide primary election results

The results below include ballots cast from all North Carolina voters.

Here are Cabarrus County results

The results below reflect only Cabarrus County voters’ choices for each contest.