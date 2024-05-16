C-U Crime Report: May 5-12,2024

May 16—Each Thursday, courts-beat reporter Samuel Lisec will assemble a bulletin of local criminal activity reported by C-U police.

CHAMPAIGN

* 1400 block of North Prospect Avenue: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen from outside a restaurant on May 12. The vehicle was involved in an interstate traffic crash before it was reported stolen, and the offender was arrested.

* East John Street and Crescent Drive: A man attempted to rob a woman on May 10.

* 2400 block of West Bradley: An unknown person attempted to steal a person's car on May 10.

* 2000 block of North Neil Street: A woman was battered at her place of work on May 10.

* 2100 block of Moreland Boulevard: An unknown person broke a window at a business on May 9.

* 1100 block of Hollycrest Drive: An unknown person attempted to steal a vehicle on May 9.

* 2400 block of Heathrow: An officer took a report on May 9 that an unknown person stole a man's firearm.

* 100 block of East White Street: A man was stabbed by another man on May 8.

* 800 block of Holiday Drive: An unknown person broke a window to a woman's residence on May 8.

* 300 block of West Clark Street: An officer took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle on May 8.

* 2500 block of West Springfield: An officer took a report of an attempted motor vehicle theft on May 5.

* 600 block of Stoughton: Officer responded to a burglary to a motor vehicle on May 4.

URBANA

* 1600 block of Ivanhoe Way: A woman was arrested May 14 after she was seen holding a knife while chasing someone she is in a dating relationship with down the street.

* 400 block of East Green Street: During a May 12 verbal argument, a father and daughter threatened each other with knives and then battered each other. They agreed to separate for the night, and neither were arrested.

* 2000 block of University Avenue: An unknown person stole a credit card from a local gas station on May 11 after it was left in the card reader, and tried to use the card at another business.

* 1200 block of Church Street: A man was arrested on May 11 after he argued with his father-in-law and then chased him around a house while holding a knife.

* 1600 block of Colorado Avenue: A man was arrested on May 11 after he stole an item off the front porch of someone's apartment and he was found nearby in possession of the property.

* 1400 block of Silver Street: A man reported on May 11 that a woman forced her way into his apartment and battered him.

* 2000 block of Morrow Court: A man's company vehicle was stolen from outside his residence on May 11.

* 1500 block of North Broadway Avenue: An unknown person forced their way into a woman's vehicle and stole property from it on May 10.

* 2000 block of Philo Road: An unknown person stole items from someone and the property was later found unsecured outside a storage facility on May 9.

* 1700 block of Philo Road: A man was arrested on May 8 after he was found by an employee of a restaurant naked and using methamphetamine in the public bathroom.

* 800 block of Division Avenue: An unknown person entered someone's vehicle without permission May 6 and stole items.

* 1200 block of Church Street: A woman's dog injured another woman on May 5 after it bit her on a public roadway.

University of Illinois

* 1900 block of South First Street: A burglary to a motor vehicle was interrupted by a bystander on May 11, and the suspect fled.

* 700 block of South Locust Street: Two people were arrested on May 11 for battering someone in a public location.

* 800 block of South First Street: An unknown person stole someone's vehicle on May 10.

* 500 block of South Goodwin Avenue: The side of a campus building was spray painted on May 10. A campus building and sculpture on Springfield Avenue were also spray painted.

* 400 block of East Green Street: Officers were dispatched to conduct a welfare check on someone and learned a sexual assault had occurred somewhere on campus. They then arrested a person on the preliminary charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

* 300 block of East Armory Avenue: Several people were battered by unknown suspects during a fight in a campus fraternity on May 9.

* 1800 block of South Neil Street: Officers responded to a burglary in progress on May 9.

* 1300 block of Colorado Avenue: Officers responded to a burglary in progress on May 6.

* 300 block of East John Street: Officers responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle on May 6.