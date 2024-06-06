C-U crime report, May 26-31, 2024

Jun. 6—CHAMPAIGN

* 2700 block of Hunters Pond Run: A man brandished a knife while meeting a girlfriend outside an apartment around 9:38 p.m. on May 31.

* 1200 block of Alberta Parkway: Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 7:10 p.m. on May 30.

* 2700 block of Alton Drive: A woman reported that someone attempted to steal from her vehicle around 11:55 a.m. on May 30.

* 70 East Washington: A man was robbed of his wallet around 6:06 p.m. on May 30.

* 1500 block of North Prospect Avenue: Police responded to an accident report of a hit and run around 12:54 a.m. on May 30.

* Marketview Drive and Anthony Drive: Police responded to an accident report of a hit and run around 10:24 a.m. on May 30.

* 300 block of East Clark Street: A delivery driver reported that he was robbed by two armed individuals around 12:50 a.m. on May 30.

* 800 block of South Mattis Avenue: A man reportedly stole a woman's dog around 9:50 p.m. on May 29.

* 2500 block of Fields South Drive: Two juveniles attempted to steal a woman's vehicle and left the scene with her keys around 4:30 p.m. on May 29.

* 700 block of South Duncan Road: A woman's vehicle was reported stolen around 2:34 a.m. on May 28.

* 40 E. Anthony Drive: A man walked in on a woman while she was tanning around 11:22 a.m. on May 28.

* 2900 block of Sangamon Drive: A man's vehicle was stolen and later found abandoned in the street around midnight on May 28.

* 200 block of Apex Street: A suspect reportedly threatened someone with a knife around 9:32 a.m. on May 27.

* 1000 block of Harvard Street: Two roommates were arrested at 10:55 a.m. on May 26 after fighting with each other.

URBANA

* 100 block of North Busey Avenue: An unknown person reportedly forced entry into a vehicle and unsuccessfully tried to steal it around 10 p.m. on May 30.

* 500 block of South Vine Street: A man fled but was then arrested around 9:50 p.m. on May 30 after physically harming a gas station employee.

900 block of East Park Street: A man was arrested around 7:40 p.m. on May 29 after he made unwanted physical contact with another person and then threatened to kill a police officer and harm his family.

* 1100 block of Austin Drive: It was reported around noon on May 29 that an unknown person had stolen a firearm and a lawn mower from a woman's unlocked garage.

* 1200 block of East Harding Drive: A man used a butter knife to stab a woman in the back of the neck on May 28. The two were in a prior dating relationship and she did not require medical assistance.

* 1200 block of Brookstone Court: A man was arrested around 11:35 p.m. on May 29 after forcing entry into a closed business. He was also found to have an open warrant.

1300 block of Silver Street: A man was arrested after reportedly assaulting a police officer around 8:45 pm. on May 27.

* 1500 block of East Washington Street: A man was arrested around 11:06 p.m. on May 26 after committing a vehicle violation and a K-9 alerted police to a firearm and drugs in his car.

* 200 block of South Lynn Street: A woman used another person's cell phone with permission around 11:52 p.m. on May 26 but then walked away with it and never returned.

University of Illinois

* 300 block of East John Street: Officers were dispatched to a burglary to a motor vehicle around 8:14 p.m. on May 30.

* 1100 block of West University Avenue: Officers were dispatched to a parking lot for a burglary to a motor vehicle around 5:53 a.m. on May 29.

* 700 block of South Mathews Avenue: An officer responded to an attempted burglary around 1:39 p.m. on May 29.

* 1200 block of Clark Street: Two men were reportedly seen stealing two bikes and attempting to steal a scooter around 3:43 p.m. on May 29.

* 300 block of East Springfield Drive: A person reported that they were scammed out of $1,000 around 11:31 a.m. on May 28 from a false job advertisement.

* 500 block of South Second Street: It was reported around 8 p.m. on May 27 that an unknown person had used force to break into a vehicle and steal items.

* 40 block of East John Street: An unknown person reportedly damaged a person's door by throwing a rock through the glass around 1:25 a.m. on May 27.