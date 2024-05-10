C-PP school budget up 6.3%. What to know about Corning area spending plans before May vote

Corning-Painted Post School District residents will vote May 21 on a proposed $139,181,455 budget featuring a 4.97% tax levy hike.

For the first time in more than 15 years, the budget must receive a supermajority, at least 60%, to pass. The supermajority is required because the district is exceeding the state tax cap of 2.97%.

Spending is up over $8.2 million compared to the previous budget, a bump of 6.32%. C-PP School District Superintendent Michelle Caulfield said the increased spending is being driven by internal and external factors.

“Obviously inflation is a little higher than normal,” Caulfield said. “The CPI index (consumer price index) is a little higher than normal. We also have more students attending, which is a good problem to have. Those are the two main drivers causing the increase.”

C-PP school district residents will also vote to elect three members to the C-PP Board of Education and decide on two additional propositions. One proposition authorizes the purchase of two large buses, two small buses, four trucks/vans and two trailers at a cost of $944,000. The other proposition authorizes $1,479,119 for the Southeast Stueben County Library.

The estimated impact of the ballot to purchase vehicles would be an average cost of $2.17 per year for a home assessed for $100,000.

Four candidates, incumbents Dale Wexell, Kelley Bacalles and Kevin Ashton, along with newcomer Sam Nichols, are running for three open three-year terms on the C-PP Board of Education.

Tax impact of the C-PP school budget

The 2024-25 school budget with a 4.97% tax levy increase, which is 2% above the state-assigned tax cap, will make the estimated full value tax rate $21.29, a .40 cent increase per $1,000 assessed value. Figures are subject to change based on finalized assessment rolls.

Caulfield said the estimated increased cost for a home assessed for $100,000 is $40 per year.

“I think it's important for people to know that if they do support the budget, that it's preserving the programs and the services that we currently offer our students,” Caulfield said. “It really preserves our programs and our services that our students need.”

Highlights of the proposed budget will be presented by Paul Webster, C-PP school business official, during a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the District Office, 165 Charles St., Painted Post.

Corning-Painted Post School District vote will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 21.

Where to vote on C-PP school budget

Voting will take place 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 21 at four locations.

Those not sure where to vote can visit the Voter Information Portal to find out if they are registered to vote as well as their polling place at https://vip.ntsteamed.com.

Addison Central School District

Addison Central School District residents will vote from noon to 8 p.m. May 21 at the High School Library on a proposed $36,161,150 budget that includes a 1% tax levy increase, according to Jim Pieffer, interim superintendent.

The proposed spending plan stays well under the allowable tax levy limit for the 13th consecutive year and features a tax rate decrease for the 11th consecutive year, according to the district.

The proposed budget continues current programs, services and staff and upholds the school district's commitment to academic excellence.

"The Addison Central School District is deeply appreciative of our community's continued support of our schools, programs, facilities, and staff," Peiffer said. "We are hopeful for a favorable vote outcome on May 21st that will allow us to continue to work toward fulfilling our commitment to student success."

Bath Central School District

Bath Central School District residents will vote from noon to 8 p.m. May 21 at the Bath Central School District Office on a proposed $47,907,858 spending plan.

Kelly Houck, Bath Central School District Superintendent, said the budget includes a 2.1% tax increase from $13.82 to $14.11 per $1,000 of assessed value. For a home assessed for $100,000, taxes would rise about $29 per year.

Under the proposed budget the staff and school activities will remain the same, Houck said.

Campbell-Savona Central School District

Residents in the Campbell-Savona Central School District will vote from noon to 8 p.m. May 21 on a proposed $26,164,445 budget in the junior senior high school gymnasium lobby.

The budget has a 2% tax levy increase, according to Ann Meccariello, Campbell-Savona Central School District Superintendent.

Meccariello said staff and school activities will remain the same with no significant cuts to the budget. The district does not yet have the proposed increase per thousand at this time.

"We don't do that until August," Meccariello said.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Corning-Painted Post school budget needs 60 percent approval to pass