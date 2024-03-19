Bystander thought Warner Robins teens were firing pellet guns, wound up with gunshot wound

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while walking near Black Oak Grove Monday.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Warner Robins police responded to a call reporting a person shot in the 100 Block Black Oak Grove.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 28-year-old man who said he was in the area walking when he saw three juveniles that he thought were shooting pellet guns.

Shortly after, the man said he felt a pain in his left leg and realized he had been shot. He said he fled the immediate location, called 911 when he got to a safe location, and made contact with a bystander.

The man was treated on scene by Houston Healthcare and transported to Navicent-Atrium for a shot to his left leg, authorities say.

Warner Robins Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call detectives at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.