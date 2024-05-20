Who is Byron Donalds? Photos of congressman help tell this Republican's story

More and more people are wanting to get to know Byron Donalds.

Donalds, a republican, is member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Donalds has been the U.S. representative for Florida's 19th congressional district since 2021. His district serves most of the heart of Southwest Florida, including Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Estero and Naples.

Donalds caught the attention of the national media again this week when he appeared at the Donald Trump trial in New York City, showing his support of the former President of the United States. Donalds has also come up in conversations as a possible Trump running mate (vice president pick) for this year's race for the White House.

