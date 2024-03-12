Byron Center 55, Lowell 36

TechCrunch

Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP) -- the Alphabet spinout that focuses on building and backing new approaches to complicated infrastructure problems in areas like power, broadband and waste management -- has launched its latest project, a new concept for more flexible data center energy management called Verrus. Verrus incorporates "microgrids" based on advanced, high-power batteries with software to understand and allocate energy to specific tasks and applications, and it is designed to address some of the power challenges posed by modern computing needs. Jonathan Winer, the co-founder and co-CEO of SIP, said that the first three data centers designed using Verrus' architecture will likely be located in Arizona, California and Massachusetts.