Byng voters say yes

Apr. 4—Byng voters overwhelmingly approved two propositions in Tuesday's elections.

The first proposition for $29.4 million, passed 454 votes (75.54 percent) to 147 votes (24.46 percent). This will add a new safe room with band room and weight room, a new ag classroom building and shop, a new athletic field house with locker rooms, concession and restrooms, a new track and field, and new tennis courts.

The second proposition, for $550,000, to purchase new school buses passed with 467 votes (76.81 percent) with 141 votes (23.19 percent) against.

"We're super excited that our community came out and supported our bond issue." Kevin Wilson, Byng Superintendent, said Wednesday morning. "We're looking forward to getting these projects started, and we believe it's going to do great things for our school and for the community."

Wilson said many additions will make Byng School facilities some of the best in the state.

"It's going to be state-of-the-art," he added. "This is a game changer for us."

No winner was declared in two local races as they ended in a tie.

In Asher, Jacob Cole and Teri Hamilton-Tulane both finished with 62 votes each in a school board race.

Roff voters split their votes between Kevin Sheppard and Tim Guzman in the race for town board as both finished with 32 votes each.

"I don't have jurisdiction over Asher, but for Roff, there will be a special meeting," Paula Christian, Pontotoc County Election Board Secretary, said. "Both candidates will meet before the election board. I will write down each name on a separate piece of paper and place them in a basket or hat, then draw out the winner."

That special meeting is set for Friday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Election Board Office, 131 W. 13 St. in Ada.

Elsewhere Vanoss voters chose Dena G. Anderson, 206 votes (80.47 percent), over Ann Waters Stevenson, 50 votes (19.53 percent), for their school board seat.

In the Allen School Board race, Brad Wofford garnered 138 votes (63.89 percent) to Kelly Hurt's 78 (36.11 percent) to win that seat.

Packets are available for candidates planning on filing for the Pontotoc County Commissioner (District 2), County Clerk and County Sheriff at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html of at the Election Board Office. The filing period began yesterday and runs through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

"Please read the information in the packet in its entirety to verify that you meet the requirements to run for office," Christian said.

Candidates filing on Wednesday include Tammy Brown for County Clerk and Wayne Davis for County Commissioner, District 2.

For more information, contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or email at pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.