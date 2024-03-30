Byng student has winning artwork recognized

Mar. 30—Byng Elementary student Bailey Mornhinweg was selected as the winner of the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board's Well Site Safety Day Art Contest. She was recognized March 26th at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Mornhinweg was selected out of almost 1,800 entries from across the state. As part of the annual Well Site Safety Day, 24 students in grades K-12 got the opportunity to share their original artwork, which educates their peers that well sites are not play sites, with their state legislators.

"Oklahoma is blessed to have thousands of working well sites, playing a major role in our state's economy and energy security," said Mindy Stitt, executive director of the OERB. "Well Site Safety Day and the art contest are a fun way to spread awareness that those well sites are for professionals only."

In addition to meeting state legislators, the winners were recognized at an awards ceremony and enjoyed a day at Main Event.

The OERB offers free safety materials that educate kids that well sites are not play sites but are for professionals only. For more information on these programs visit OERBHomeRoom.com.