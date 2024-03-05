Byng FCCLA Chapter attends FCS Day at the Capitol

Mar. 5—Future leaders of the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) community descended upon the State Capitol on February 21, 2024, for FCS Day at the Capitol, an annual event organized and sponsored by the Oklahoma Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences (OATFCS). This empowering event equips students to advocate for impactful education programs that shape their lives and communities.

Throughout the day, 265 students from across the state developed their advocacy skills. They received valuable training on effective communication and messaging to prepare them to speak with legislators about the importance of FCS programs. Students were able to meet with lawmakers and engage in one-on-one conversations with elected officials, highlighting the positive impact of FCS education on individuals, families, and communities. Participants were also able to witness democracy in action by observing live proceedings in both the House of Representatives and the Senate chambers, gaining firsthand experience of the legislative process.

The 2nd annual FCS Research Challenge was held on the 2nd floor rotunda. Select students were able to showcase their research excellence by competing in the FCS Research Challenge, a science fair-style competition showcasing original research on family and consumer science-related topics relevant to today's families.

OATFCS President, Karin Davis stated, "This is an exciting day for our students to not only talk to legislators about the importance of the FCS programs but also for the students to learn more about the legislative progress."

"As Family and Consumer Sciences educators our goal is to prepare students to make informed decisions about consumer education, financial literacy, nutrition and wellness, relationships, housing, textiles, and available career opportunities. FCS students are prepared with skills to make them successful in the workplace. Family and Consumer Sciences education provides the practical application of core subjects in today's families, communities, and careers", said Holly Hanan, FCS State Program Manager.

FCS Day at the Capitol is an important opportunity for future leaders to raise awareness about the critical role of FCS education in preparing students for successful lives and careers. By equipping them with essential life skills, knowledge, and leadership abilities, FCS programs empower individuals to build strong families, manage resources effectively, and contribute positively to their communities.

To learn more about Family and Consumer Science Education visit https://oklahoma.gov/careertech.html or contact Holly Hanan, holly.hanan@careertech.ok.gov . For information about Oklahoma FCCLA visit https://oklahomafccla.org/ or contact Brittani Phillips, Brittani.phillps@careertech.ok.gov.