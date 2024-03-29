Buzz-worthy? Knoxville Dunkin' fans can now find spiked coffee and iced tea drinks

We know that Dunkin' coffee has a cult following. So it was inevitable, really, that Dunkin' would jump on the hard drinks craze and come out with its own version: Dunkin' Spiked iced coffees and iced teas.

But Dunkin’ Spiked-curious customers were unable to try the boozy version of their favorite drinks locally. Until now, that is. The line of Spiked Iced Coffees and Spiked Iced Teas, touted as "the perfect daytime or evening drinks that you can enjoy year-round," is finally officially available in Knoxville.

“We knew our customers would be excited about an adult twist on their favorite Dunkin’ drinks, but the response was overwhelmingly positive, leading to unprecedented demand,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’.

What flavors of Dunkin' Spiked drinks are available?

The Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Tea line up features four signature flavors: Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and Mango Pineapple Refresher.

There are four varieties of Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee, all riffs on classic, fan-favorite Dunkin’ coffee flavors: Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla.

Where can I buy Dunkin' Spiked coffee and tea?

Customers can find the Dunkin’ Spiked products at Food City and Publix.

What is the alcohol content of the Dunkin' Spiked drinks?

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas have an ABV of 5% while the iced coffee line up has an ABV of 6%.

For comparison, most hard seltzers on the market today are between 4% and 6% alcohol by volume, comparable to beer. Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee, for example, has a 5% ABV, as does Rebel Hard Coffee. Most hard iced teas also have a 5% ABV, although Twisted Tea launched an Extreme version with 8% ABV last year.

How to win a year's supply of Dunkin' Spiked

Dunkin’ Spiked is running a "Shake It Up!" sweepstakes to win a year's supply of Dunkin' Spiked drinks, along with other swag. You do have to be 21 or older and live in an eligible state to enter the sweepstakes, however. But you might win a prize like a year’s supply of Dunkin’ Spiked, a year’s supply of Dunkin’ Coffee, swag packs or Dunkin’ gift cards. The sweepstakes will run through May 31.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter.

