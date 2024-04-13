The Buzz: Redding Costco center plan could add more traffic headaches. Will city allow it?

Will Redding get yet another Quick Quack Car Wash and Starbucks?

RKJ Development, creators of the River Crossing Marketplace that is anchored by Costco Wholesale, wants to amend the Bechelli Bonnyview Specific Plan to allow for a car wash and an additional drive-thru restaurant. The specific plan paved the way for the center.

But if the revisions are approved, city planners are concerned they will add more traffic headaches to the area.

Plans submitted to the city clearly show the restaurant would be a Starbucks. I’ve lost count of the number of Starbucks in Redding.

The carwash isn’t named, but the color scheme and architecture in the renderings are identical to Quick Quack, which already has locations on Dana Drive and at the corner of Shasta View Drive and Hartnell Avenue. And don’t forget, Quick Quack also has a car wash in Anderson.

Redding’s planning department recommends the city deny the amendment. And by a 5-1 vote, the Planning Commission at its most recent meeting agreed, and is sending that recommendation to the City Council, which gets the final word.

Work continues at the new River Crossing Marketplace in south Redding where a Jersey Mike's, Chipotle, Great Clips, Mattress Firm and Baskin-Robbins could open this summer. Costco Wholesale and McDonald's have already opened in the shopping center.

Planners recommend the amendment be denied because the revised use would consist primarily of service establishments and small retail, which would be inconsistent with the city’s general plan for the zoning there.

The property is designated “Regional Commercial,” which allows for a mix of retail, including malls with full-size department stores as anchor tenants.

If approved, River Crossing Marketplace’s retail footprint would shrink from 53,930 square feet to 9,686 square feet. While the square footage for fast service businesses would go from 8,500 square feet to 14,379 square feet.

The change would affect off-site traffic circulation and create “some unforeseen access issues" directly related to police and fire response to the area, planners said in a report to the Planning Commision.

“Additionally, the site design incorporates drive aisles that are interrupted with landscape planters, forcing vehicles to zig-zag through the site or behind drive-through lanes,” the report added.

Anyone who’s been to a strip mall with fast-food drive-thru lanes can attest to the traffic headaches they create at peak hours of business.

Outside the new Costco in Redding. The store opened on Bechelli Lane in November 2022.

The Redding City Council is tentatively scheduled to take up the Planning Commission’s recommendation on May 7.

Meanwhile, work at River Crossing Marketplace continues to get Jersey Mike’s, Chipotle, Mattress Firm, Great Clips and Baskin-Robbins opened.

Ken Miller, of Northstate Commercial Partners, told me they could open this summer.

McDonald’s opened in the shopping center last year.

Costco opened in November 2022.

Stay tuned.

Redding investors expand downtown portfolio

Eric Hiatt and Luke Miner have been buying and redeveloping properties in downtown Redding since 2018.

Among the properties Hiatt and Miner have purchased include the Yuba at Pine Street building where the Record Searchlight calls home.

They also own the building at Waldon and Gold Street where Redding company Sof-Tek and the brewpub Pourboys Tapyard sits.

A rendering by RAD Studio of what the 1304 East St. building in downtown Redding will look like after it's remodeled. The building was recently acquired by HM Development Group.

Hiatt and Miner, of HM Development Group, have invested millions in downtown.

Their latest acquisition is a high-profile retail and office building at 1304 East St. that is across the street from Deja Vu restaurant.

Work on the building has started and it's expected to be finished later this year.

Shasta County property records show that Hiatt and Miner paid $1.075 million for the building.

Chris Haedrich, of Capital Rivers Haedrich Group, said the building was 50% vacant when it sold in late February. Currently, a gun shop and professional office businesses occupy the building.

The building has been rebranded Urban East.

"They are always interested in any real estate downtown and they've clearly demonstrated their love for downtown by investing down there," Haedrich said.

Haedrich said the building will be marketed for lease to fill the remaining spaces. Suites will range in size from 400 square feet to 4,000 square feet. The property also includes its own parking lot.

Future ARCO site cleared

The northwest corner of Churn Creek Road and College View Drive at looks in April 2024. The property recently cleared. In March 2022, the city of Redding approved an AM/PM ARCO gas station for the site.

Two years ago, the city approved plans for an ARCO AM/PM gas station, convenience store and car wash on the northwest corner of Churn Creek Road and College View Drive.

Recently, crews demolished the vacant buildings on the property and cleared the site.

Does that mean work on the ARCO is ready to start?

A check of the city's online portal shows that the only recent permits issued for the site were for the demolition work.

According to what was approved, Sevan Multi-Site Solutions wants to build an ARCO gas station with 18 fueling nozzles.

Sevan Solutions did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KPJ Properties sold the property in June 2019 to Setal Judge and Mehmeet of Yuba City for $750,000, according to Shasta County property records.

No timeline for closure of 99 Cents Only Redding location

The discount retailer announced earlier this month that it will be closing all 371 of its stores, including the one on Hilltop Drive in Redding.

99 Cents Only in Redding opened in 2003. The store will be closing as the company announced in April 2024 that it is going out of the business.

In a USA TODAY story, CEO Mike Simoncic said the COVID-19 pandemic, changing consumer buying habits, inflation and the rise of retail theft were among the reasons for the company's decision to close its stores.

I went to the Redding store recently and asked management for an estimated closing date. Management directed questions to the company's media relations department.

A 99 Cents Only spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email.

Inside the store there are going-out-of-business signs up and some of the shelves are already starting to look bare. It would appear the store will close when remaining inventory has been sold, however long that will take.

The store in Redding opened in September 2003 inside the former Longs location. At the time, 99 Cents Only operated 169 stores in California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas.

99 Cents Only is one of the players in a crowded discount-retail landscape in greater Redding. Dollar Tree and Dollar General are among its competitors.

These are tough times for bargain discounters. Dollar Tree Inc., which operates Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores, announced in March that it will close 600 Family Dollar stores in 2024 as a result of a "store portfolio optimization review" the company did in 2023. The company also plans to close an additional 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores over the next several years.

The old Barnes & Noble and OfficeMax buildings on Churn Creek Road are among a growing list of vacant retail buildings in the area.

With the 99 Cents Only store closing, another vacant retail building will join a growing list in Redding. It includes the former Barnes & Noble and OfficeMax on Churn Creek Road, the old Shopko building on Lake Boulevard, the former Site for Sore Eyes on East Cypress Avenue, the former Arby's on Lake Boulevard, and the old Raley's on Hartnell Avenue — a shopping center with several empty storefronts.

