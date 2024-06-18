What’s the buzz? It’s ‘Pollinator Week’ in Nebraska
Omaha beekeeper Mark Welsch tests a beehive for American foulbrood on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Omaha. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)
LINCOLN — There’s a “buzz” around the state this week because it is “Pollinator Week” in Nebraskas.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and its partners have scheduled a series of events to celebrate the work of pollinators like bees, which contribute more than $217 billion to the worldwide economy by pollinating crops that people and animals eat.
Among the events:
All Month — The Nebraska Pollinator Quest, an effort to find and record as many pollinators as possible during Pollinator Week. Find a pollinator such as a bee, butterfly or hummingbird, then take a photograph of it and upload it to the cellphone app iNaturalist.
Tuesday — “Pollinators at Ponca State Park” is an opportunity to learn about pollinators at this northeast Nebraska state park. This event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ponca State Park.
Wednesday — “Wildflower Wednesday” is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park. Meet at the park’s James Family Conservatory and Nature Center near Ashland.
Saturday — “Pollinators, Plants and Prairie Pines” is an interactive event where participants will discover the vital role that bees, butterflies and more play. This event, co-hosted by Prairie Pines Partners, is at the Prairie Pines Natural Reserve, 3100 N. 112th St., Lincoln.
Saturday — “Bee House Making and Keeping” is a chance to learn pollinator identification, make a bee house and learn how to keep bees. It begins at 2 p.m. at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area near Crofton.
More details are available at OutdoorNebraska.gov.
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
The post What’s the buzz? It’s ‘Pollinator Week’ in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.