Buzz Aldrin Bids Goodnight To The Moon By Giving It The Best Nickname Ever

Ever wonder what it would be like to walk on the moon? One of the few humans

Ever wonder what it would be like to walk on the moon? One of the few humans who has just summed up the experience with a down-to-Earth explanation.

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the lunar surface, called it the #BestBouncyHouseEver in a tweet this week that also name-checked a famous children’s book about the moon:

To date, 12 humans have walked on the moon. Aldrin is one of just four who is still alive.

While Aldrin is currently thinking about the moon ahead of next year’s 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, he’s also got his mind on the Red Planet. The NASA legend has been active in trying to advance the effort to bring the human race back to the moon and then onward toward Mars.