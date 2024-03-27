Is buying ticket insurance worth it?
With all the uncertainties that come with pre-planned events like concerts and festivals, more people are buying insurance for their tickets these days. Is it worth it?
VNV Global, a Swedish investment firm that backs startups in mobility, health and marketplaces, slashed the value of its holding in Wasoko, an African B2B e-commerce startup, by 48%, according to its annual report for 2023. In its annual report, VNV set Wasoko’s fair value at around $260 million as of December 2023, the month that Wasoko announced its planned merger with its Egyptian counterpart, MaxAB.
PayPal Ventures' latest investment is in an Indonesian startup that provides personal insurance products covering a variety of risks, including accidents, phone screen damage, and ticket cancellations to over 5 million customers. Qoala has secured $47 million in a new round co-led by PayPal Ventures and MassMutual Ventures, the five-year-old startup said Wednesday. MUFG Innovation Partners, Omidyar Network as well as existing backers Flourish Ventures, Eurazeo and AppWorks also participated in the Series C funding, which brings Qoala's total funding to more than $130 million since its inception.
Jordan Montgomery is changing sides from the 2023 World Series.
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
A survey conducted by Insurify details the reasons behind road rage — and the sometimes deadly consequences. The leading cause: Drivers who are cut off by another car are most likely to react angrily.
Serial entrepreneur Marc Lore is pumping millions of dollars into changing how takeout is consumed. Here's why.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson supported one another in an unprecedented way during the “Bachelor” finale.
One reviewer wrote that the shirt 'is so stinking cute!' And it's the same price it was on Black Friday.
Six identical yellow, manual-transmission Ford Pinto Wagons are for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Hacienda Heights, California for $16,000 each.
In 2016, Facebook launched a secret project designed to intercept and decrypt the network traffic between people using Snapchat’s app and its servers. The goal was to understand users’ behavior and help Facebook compete with Snapchat, according to newly unsealed court documents. Facebook called this “Project Ghostbusters,” in a clear reference to Snapchat’s ghost-like logo.
The latter has made snake robots a compelling addition to search-and-rescue teams, as the systems can squeeze into spots people and other robots can’t. NASA JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), never one to shy away from futuristic robotic applications, has been exploring ways the robust form factor could be deployed to scout out extraterrestrial life. Twenty-first-century flybys from Cassini have revealed a water-rich environment, making the ice-covered moon a potential candidate for life in our solar system.
Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social made its Nasdaq debut on Tuesday.
Scientists have created a blazing-fast scientific camera that shoots images at an encoding rate of 156.3 terahertz (THz) to individual pixels — equivalent to 156.3 trillion frames per second.
Apple SVP Greg "Joz" Joswiak just confirmed via the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that the company's annual World Wide Developer Conference is set for June 10-14. In what is no doubt a nod to the company's artificial intelligence ambitions, the exec is promising that the event will be "Absolutely Incredible." As the name "D" in WWDC suggests, the event is heavily focused on developers for Apple's various operating systems.
The first press day of the 2024 New York Auto Show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, but we've already seen online debuts of important new vehicles ahead of the official start.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has built-in surge protection to keep your gadgets safe.
Reddit's stock surge is the latest sign that investors' risk appetite hasn't peaked.
Canva, the high-flying Australian design and visual communication startup, announced today it was acquiring Affinity (formerly Serif), a creative tools company based in the U.K. Bloomberg reported that the deal was worth several hundred million pounds (approximately $380 million U.S.), and the company confirmed to TechCrunch that the number was accurate. Canva has typically targeted the beginner for their products, but company co-founder Cliff Obrecht sees the acquisition opening the door to more advanced users. “While our last decade at Canva has focused heavily on the 99% of knowledge workers without design training, truly empowering the world to design includes empowering professional designers too," he wrote in a blog post announcing the deal.
A four-pack of Apple AirTags trackers is back on sale for $80 at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.
Consumers are feeling less confident about the future state of the US economy.