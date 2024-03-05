Buyer for Boeing Leadership Center in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Boeing Leadership Center in Florissant might have a buyer.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Colorado-based Catholic graduate school, the Augustine Institute, is considering buying the 286-acre property. They want to expand their campus and move to St. Louis County to increase enrollment.

The institute says the Boeing Leadership Center could be remodeled into student housing. While a sale price is not listed, the property is appraised at 28-point-8 million dollars.

