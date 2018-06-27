    What To Buy From Wayfair's Massive 4th Of July Sale

    Brittany Nims

    Every few months it seems like there’s an incredible sale going on at Wayfair. Just last week they had an impressive summer clearance sale. In April, we used Wayfair’s epic one-day sale as an excuse to refresh our bedrooms for the spring.

    Well, they’re at it again and this time it’s the real deal. Wayfair’s massive 4th of July sale just kicked off, and it’s certainly worth browsing if you need, say, a third set of sheets, dishware to replace your chipped set, or extra closet storage for your new home.

    We’re talking up 75 percent off bedding, office furniture under $200 and storage up to 65 percent off. Basically everything your home is missing is on sale at Wayfair until July 5th.

    To narrow down the selection, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds from Wayfair’s 4th of July sale.

    Take a look below: 

    1 Neva Himalayan 9" Salt Lamp

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $31
    Sale: $25
    Get it here

    2 24" Bar Stool

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $88
    Sale: $33
    Get it here

    3 Mint Pantry Valia 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $120
    Sale: $35
    Get it here

    4 Eldon Extra Deep Pocket Pleated Sheet Set

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $60
    Sale: $27
    Get it here

    5 2 Liter Digital Air Fryer With Pie Pan

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $130
    Sale: $67
    Get it here

    6 Odin Sphere Pouf

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $144
    Sale: $62
    Get it here

    7 Garment Rack

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $60
    Sale: $45
    Get it here

    8 Lantern Desk Lamp

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $50
    Sale: $40
    Get it here

    9 TV Stand

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $250
    Sale: $190
    Get it here

    10 Pyrex Food Storage Set

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $31
    Sale: $29
    Get it here

    11 Ladder Bookcase

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $168
    Sale: $110
    Get it here

    12 Hamilton Beach TruAir Room HEPA Air Purifier

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $70
    Sale: $54
    Get it here

    13 Sunny Isles Brazilian Eucalyptus 3 Piece Bistro Set

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $270
    Sale: $145
    Get it here

    14 Rachael Ray Cucina 12-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $360
    Sale: $144
    Get it here

    15 Makeup And Jewelry Cosmetic Organizer

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $47
    Sale: $41
    Get it here

    16 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $300
    Sale: $157
    Get it here

    17 15 Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Knife Block Set

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $130
    Sale: $47
    Get it here

    18 Char-Broil TRU Infrared The Big Easy Oil-less Turkey Fryer

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $153
    Sale: $73
    Get it here

    19 Rectangular Writing Desk

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $110
    Sale: $77
    Get it here

    20 Char-Broil Performance 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Cabinet

    (Wayfair)

    Normally: $330
    Sale: $302
    Get it here

    HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.