If you can buy your way into office, you can afford a tax on your campaign | Letters

A good way for the government to raise revenue and close deficits would be to put a big tax on all political campaign contributions, especially self-funded ones.

Anyone who can afford to buy politicians, or buy their way into office, can afford to help pay for what they do while in office. Most of the money is just wasted anyway. Half is spent thinking we’re gullible fools and the other half is spent preaching to the choir.

Mark Wallner, Pleasant Prairie

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tax political campaign contributions to raise revenue