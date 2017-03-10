How to Buy a Vintage Ferrari

For the price of a boring new car, why not buy a vintage Ferrari?

Did you know the average transaction price of a brand new car in the US is $33,652? Call it $35,000 with applicable taxes. Thatll get you a nicely-equipped Hyundai Genesis, Chevy Malibu or Nissan Maxima four-door sedan or even a stripper 3-Series BMW. But everybodys got one of those, and they wont turn heads or cause a stir when you roll up to the valet.

So think out of the box. Why not buy a used Ferrari for that same $35 grand?

Now were talking.

OK, you cant get a classic Ferrari V-12 berlinetta for even close to $35K, but there are vintage Ferrari two-seaters and 2+2s, with V-8s and V-12s, that you can snatch up for about as much as youd pay for a new car that starts depreciating the minute you shake the salesmans hand.

And its a Ferrari, so one of these bargains could even appreciate over time.

We combed the exotic car sites, and with the help of price guides from Hagertys and Cavallino magazines, we can help you find a much more exciting ride for your money.

The Ferraris we recommend, for the most part, are 2+2s, so theres actually room for a couple of passengers and/or enough luggage for a sexy weekend getaway.

Ferraris 1960-to-1963 250GTE 2+2 was the marques first real volume passenger model, but you cant get one of those today for buppkes, because they share nearly the same driveline as a multi-million dollar 250GTO. But in 1973, Ferrari replaced the racy, mid-engine 246GT Dino with a sharp little 2+2 that previewed the GTB-to-comes lusty 3-liter, 4-cam V-8. Then the magicians in Maranello, knowing that some clients wanted a front-engine GT car for everyday driving, introduced the 365GT 2+2.

And it gets even better. There really are affordable Ferraris right up to the 1990s. So follow along while we take a quick trip through the byzantine world of used Ferraris, complete with some of the challenges of owning a bargain Italian stallion.

Dino 308 GT4: 1974-1980

The Dino 308 GT4 bowed at the 1973 Paris Salon. Replacing the curvaceous Dino 246GT, this angular little coupe was designed by Carrozzeria Bertone, not Pininfarina. The original 246 Dinos 2.4-liter V-6 had been replaced with a 3-liter, 4-cam V-8 packing four Weber carburetors. It developed 205-bhp at a screaming 7700-rpm. It was really a 2+2 (with tiny rear seats), but that was never part of its official name, nor was there a Ferrari badge anywhere, at first. But by 1976, Ferrari owned up and all 308 GT4s sported prancing horse badges. The 308 GT4 is fun to drive; its 5-speed shifts crisply and when you nail it, you get all those wonderful Ferrari sounds. Those tiny back seats are best used for luggage, as theres no rear legroom. 308 GT4s are still under the radar pricewise. If you can find a USA-legal Euro-spec version, (and quite a few were imported) youll get 240-to-255-bhp.

208 GT4: 1975-1980

Heres a tip to get an even cheaper GT4. Ferrari made 840 208 GT4s with a smaller bore 2-liter, 153-bhp version of the 308s 3-liter V-8. This tamer, but visually nearly identical 2.0 version came about because Italian tax laws heavily taxed 3-liter cars. Since you couldnt use the 308s 155-mph top speed anyway, even on the autostrada let alone on Highway 101, Ferrari S.p.A. offered a milder 208 for the home market, and they are stone bargains especially because you can bore out the 4-cam V-8 to 3-liter specs and have all the goodies. 208 GT4s arent common, so check the Ferrari Market Letterclassifieds for one of these. And dont tell the Italian IRS!