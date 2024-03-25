Can you buy Powerball tickets online? What to know before Monday's drawing for $800M

Could you be a Powerball winner?

Monday's Powerball drawing boasts a jackpot of $800 million with a cash option of $384.8 million. The jackpot is currently the sixth-largest in the game's history.

Here's what to know ahead of tonight's drawing.

Check back here after 11 p.m. to see the winning numbers for the Monday, March 25, Powerball drawing.

Monday's Powerball drawing boasted a jackpot of $800 million.

How much is the Powerball?

Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $800 million with a cash option of $384.8 million.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

You can order Powerball tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What is the cutoff for buying Powerball tickets?

Sales cut-off times vary by selling jurisdiction. In Kentucky and Ohio, ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing. In Indiana, tickets must be purchased by 9:58 PM ET. Check with your local lottery for more information.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing after tonight is on Wednesday, March 27.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 3/22/24

The winning numbers for the Friday, March 22, Mega Millions drawing were 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44. The gold Mega ball was 16 and the Megaplier was 3X .

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

What is Powerball Power Play?

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history

$2.04 billion: Nov. 2022 (California). $1.765 billion: Oct. 2023 (California). $1.586 billion: Jan. 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee). $1.08 billion: July 2023 (California). $842.2 million: Jan. 2024 (Michigan). $768.4 million: March 2019 (Wisconsin). $758.7 million: Aug. 2017 (Massachusetts). $754.6 million: Feb. 2023 (Washington). $731.1 million: Jan. 2021 (Maryland). $699.8 million: Oct. 2021 (California).

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Can you buy Powerball tickets online? What to know before next drawing