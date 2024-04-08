Do you buy packaged meat or bagged fruit from Walmart? You may be entitled to a settlement payment

If you bought packaged meat or bagged fruit from Walmart in the past five years or so, you may be eligible for a settlement payment.

The retail giant has agreed in principal to pay back a fraction of what affected customers spent on the purchases as part of an agreement with plaintiffs who claimed Walmart illicitly inflated the price of weighted goods at checkout.

Walmart has denied any wrongdoing, but agreed to the settlement to avoid a trial.

According to the settlement's website, anyone who can produce a receipt of their purchase, or can attest to having made a purchase, of packaged meat, poultry, pork and seafood; and/or bagged citrus products like organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and navel oranges; is eligible to receive a payment. The purchase must have occurred between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024.

The settlement entitles these claimants to 2% of the total cost of their purchased goods, up to $500 — though that cap may change once all claims have been filed and reviewed.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com