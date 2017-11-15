    What To Buy On Black Friday At Target

    The countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday is on.

    Though there are a handful of stores that won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day this year, many other retailers are taking advantage of holiday shoppers’ eagerness to snag good deals by offering their best door busters earlier rather than later.

    Though Target stores will be open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, their doors will close at midnight and re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

    What does that mean for shoppers? Avoid the lines and spend more time with your family by snagging Black Friday deals online all weekend long. (Plus, get free shipping on all of those online orders, too).

    Better still, you’ll want to take advantage of the retailer’s numerous gift card bundles, which will save you even more. (Like a free $250 Target gift card when you upgrade to and activate an iPhone8/8+).

    If you’re shopping for affordable gaming systems, trendy tech gadgets, kitchen accessories or toys, Target’s a literal one-stop-shop for everyone on your list. 

    Check out Target’s best Black Friday deals below:

    XBOX One S 500gb

    (Target)

    Get a free $25 Target gift card when you buy.
    Full price: $280
    Sale price: $190

    Google Home Mini

    (Target)

    Full price: $50
    Sale price: $30

    55" Westinghouse Smart UHD TV

    (Target)

    Sale price: $250

    Google Home

    (Target)

    Full price: $130
    Sale price: $80

    65" Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV

    (Target)

    Full price: $1,300
    Sale price: $850

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera bundle

    (Target)

    Includes camera and 10-count rainbow instant film.
    Full price: $85
    Sale price: $60

    HP 11.6" convertible Chromebook

    (Target)

    Full price: $300
    Sale price: $220

    Google Chromecast

    (Target)

    Full price: $35
    Sale price: $25

    Amazon Fire TV Stick

    (Target)

    With Alexa voice-control remote.
    Full price: $40
    Sale price: $25

    DJI Spark Mini Drone

    (Target)

    Full price: $500
    Sale price: $400

    iPhone 8/8+

    (Target)

    Get a free $250 Target gift card with qualified activation.
    Check here for upgrade eligibility.
    Check here for iPhone 8/8+ deals on Target.

    iPad Pro (10.5 inch)

    (Target)

    Full price: $650
    Sale price: $530

    Apple Watch Series 1

    (Target)

    Full price: $250
    Sale price: $180

    Samsung Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8+

    (Target)

    Get a free $300 Target gift card with qualified activation.
    Check here for Samsung Galaxy deals on Target.

    Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro no-contract phone

    (Target)

    Full price: $100
    Sale price: $40

    Beats Studio2 wireless headphones

    (Target)

    Full price: $380
    Sale price: $160

    FitBit Charge 2

    (Target)

    Full price: $150
    Sale price: $100

    Nintendo Switch Bundle

    (Target)

    Check here for Nintendo Switch deals on Target.

    Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Console

    (Target)

    With one wireless controller.
    Full price: $300
    Sale price: $200

    Video games on sale for as low as $15

    (Target)

    Price tiers at $15, $25, $35, and $45.
    Check here for on-sale game at Target.

    Sky Viper Stunt Drone

    (Target)

    Full price: $50
    Sale price: $30

    Hatchimals Glittering Garden

    (Target)

    Get a free $20 Target gift card when you buy.
    Full price: $60
    Sale price: $55

    Razor Power Core 95 electric motor scooter

    (Target)

    Full price: $120
    Sale price: $85

    AeroBed One-Touch Comfort queen double-high air mattress

    (Target)

    Full price: $150
    Sale price: $50

    Kids' Cat & Jack PJ sets

    (Target)

    Select styles.
    Full price: $15
    Sale price: $5

    Electric ride-ons

    (Target)

    Full price: $130 to $150
    BMW Motorcycle sale price: $85
    Kid Trax Custom Coupe sale price: $85

    Men's and women's microfleece sleep pants

    (Target)

    Select styles.
    Full price: $15
    Sale price: $7

    Toddlers' Cat & Jack sweaters

    (Target)

    Select styles
    Full price: $15
    Sale price: $10

    Kids' and toddlers' boots

    (Target)

    Select styles.
    Sale price: $10

    VTech Digital Video baby monitor

    (Target)

    Full price: $180
    Sale price: $90

    Graco Pack 'n Play simple solution playard

    (Target)

    Full price: $80
    Sale price: $50

    Graco Milestone convertible car seat

    (Target)

    Full price: $250
    Sale price: $175

    iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected

    (Target)

    Full price: $375
    Sale price: $275

    Dyson Ball Origin

    (Target)

    Full price: $350
    Sale price: $200

    KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer

    (Target)

    Full price: $350
    Sale price: $250

    Instant Pot

    (Target)

    Full price: $100
    Sale price: $80

    Ninja Professional Kitchen System

    (Target)

    Full price: $200
    Sale price: $100

    Rachael Ray 14-piece porcelain enamel aluminum nonstick cookware set

    (Target)

    Full price: $150
    Sale price: $90

    Rubbermaid 34-piece storage container set

    (Target)

    Sale price: $7

    Chi Air 1" Flat Iron

    (Target)

    With bonus brush and mini dryer gift.
    Full price: $100
    Sale price: $75

    Philips Norelco 4200 Wet/Dry Shaver

    (Target)

    Full price: $70
    Sale price: $35

    Threshold Chenille or Sherpa Throw Blankets

    (Target)

    Sale price: $10

    Electric Throw Blanket

    (Target)

    Full price: $30
    Sale price: $20

