What To Buy On Black Friday At Target

The countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday is on.
Though there are a handful of stores that won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day this year, many other retailers are taking advantage of holiday shoppers’ eagerness to snag good deals by offering their best door busters earlier rather than later.
Though Target stores will be open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, their doors will close at midnight and re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
What does that mean for shoppers? Avoid the lines and spend more time with your family by snagging Black Friday deals online all weekend long. (Plus, get free shipping on all of those online orders, too).
Better still, you’ll want to take advantage of the retailer’s numerous gift card bundles, which will save you even more. (Like a free $250 Target gift card when you upgrade to and activate an iPhone8/8+).
If you’re shopping for affordable gaming systems, trendy tech gadgets, kitchen accessories or toys, Target’s a literal one-stop-shop for everyone on your list.
Check out Target’s best Black Friday deals below:
XBOX One S 500gb
Get a free $25 Target gift card when you buy.
Full price: $280
Sale price: $190
Google Home Mini
Full price: $50
Sale price: $30
55" Westinghouse Smart UHD TV
Google Home
Full price: $130
Sale price: $80
65" Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV
Full price: $1,300
Sale price: $850
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera bundle
Includes camera and 10-count rainbow instant film.
Full price: $85
Sale price: $60
HP 11.6" convertible Chromebook
Full price: $300
Sale price: $220
Google Chromecast
Full price: $35
Sale price: $25
Amazon Fire TV Stick
With Alexa voice-control remote.
Full price: $40
Sale price: $25
DJI Spark Mini Drone
Full price: $500
Sale price: $400
iPhone 8/8+
Get a free $250 Target gift card with qualified activation.
Check here for upgrade eligibility.
Check here for iPhone 8/8+ deals on Target.
iPad Pro (10.5 inch)
Full price: $650
Sale price: $530
Apple Watch Series 1
Full price: $250
Sale price: $180
Samsung Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8+
Get a free $300 Target gift card with qualified activation.
Check here for Samsung Galaxy deals on Target.
Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro no-contract phone
Full price: $100
Sale price: $40
Beats Studio2 wireless headphones
Full price: $380
Sale price: $160
FitBit Charge 2
Full price: $150
Sale price: $100
Nintendo Switch Bundle
Check here for Nintendo Switch deals on Target.
Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Console
With one wireless controller.
Full price: $300
Sale price: $200
Video games on sale for as low as $15
Price tiers at $15, $25, $35, and $45.
Check here for on-sale game at Target.
Sky Viper Stunt Drone
Full price: $50
Sale price: $30
Hatchimals Glittering Garden
Get a free $20 Target gift card when you buy.
Full price: $60
Sale price: $55
Razor Power Core 95 electric motor scooter
Full price: $120
Sale price: $85
AeroBed One-Touch Comfort queen double-high air mattress
Full price: $150
Sale price: $50
Kids' Cat & Jack PJ sets
Select styles.
Full price: $15
Sale price: $5
Electric ride-ons
Full price: $130 to $150
BMW Motorcycle sale price: $85
Kid Trax Custom Coupe sale price: $85
Men's and women's microfleece sleep pants
Select styles.
Full price: $15
Sale price: $7
Toddlers' Cat & Jack sweaters
Select styles
Full price: $15
Sale price: $10
Kids' and toddlers' boots
Select styles.
Sale price: $10
VTech Digital Video baby monitor
Full price: $180
Sale price: $90
Graco Pack 'n Play simple solution playard
Full price: $80
Sale price: $50
Graco Milestone convertible car seat
Full price: $250
Sale price: $175
iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected
Full price: $375
Sale price: $275
Dyson Ball Origin
Full price: $350
Sale price: $200
KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer
Full price: $350
Sale price: $250
Instant Pot
Full price: $100
Sale price: $80
Ninja Professional Kitchen System
Full price: $200
Sale price: $100
Rachael Ray 14-piece porcelain enamel aluminum nonstick cookware set
Full price: $150
Sale price: $90
Rubbermaid 34-piece storage container set
Chi Air 1" Flat Iron
With bonus brush and mini dryer gift.
Full price: $100
Sale price: $75
Philips Norelco 4200 Wet/Dry Shaver
Full price: $70
Sale price: $35
Threshold Chenille or Sherpa Throw Blankets
Electric Throw Blanket
Full price: $30
Sale price: $20
