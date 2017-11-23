What To Buy On Black Friday On Amazon

Last week, we shared with you a sneak peek at Amazon’s Black Friday deals that we just couldn’t wait for. Well, now they’re live ― and we’re eager to get a head start on some Prime-worthy Black Friday shopping.
Though Amazon will feature hundreds of markdowns and 30 daily deals in its Black Friday hub, not *every* item is worth your time and money. We’ve combed through the sales clutter and picked out the ones that you seriously won’t want to miss.
Here are 18 Black Friday deals on Amazon you can shop now:
1 50% off Nuance Dragon NaturallySpeaking Home
2 $20 off All-New Echo
3 Up to 30% off Select DEWALT Products
4 Save $50 on Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System
5 Up to 40% off Select Under Armour Apparel & Shoes
6 80% off McAfee 2018 Total Protection - 3 Devices
7 $20 off Echo Dot
8 $10 off $50 on select Stanley Tools
9 Save up to 25% on Select Champion Sports Products
10 Save up to 25% on select adidas Golf apparel and accessories
11 $20 off Fire7
12 Up to 30% off select Dremel products
13 Save 19% on Petnet SmartFeeder, Automatic Pet Feeder for Cats and Dogs
14 Save up to 20% on Gaiam Adjustable Balance Ball Chairs
15 $25 off $100 on select Makita tools
16 $30 off Kindle
17 Up to 20% off BLACK+DECKER items
18 Up to 30% off select Honeywell Safety products
