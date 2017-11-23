What To Buy On Black Friday On Amazon

Last week, we shared with you a sneak peek at Amazon’s Black Friday deals that we just couldn’t wait for. Well, now they’re live ― and we’re eager to get a head start on some Prime-worthy Black Friday shopping.

Though Amazon will feature hundreds of markdowns and 30 daily deals in its Black Friday hub, not *every* item is worth your time and money. We’ve combed through the sales clutter and picked out the ones that you seriously won’t want to miss.

Here are 18 Black Friday deals on Amazon you can shop now:

1 50% off Nuance Dragon NaturallySpeaking Home

2 $20 off All-New Echo

3 Up to 30% off Select DEWALT Products

4 Save $50 on Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System

