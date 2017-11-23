    What To Buy On Black Friday On Amazon

    Amanda Pena
    Last week, we shared with you a sneak peek at Amazon’s Black Friday deals that we just couldn’t wait for. Well, now they’re live ― and we’re eager to get a head start on some Prime-worthy Black Friday shopping.

    Though Amazon will feature hundreds of markdowns and 30 daily deals in its Black Friday hub, not *every* item is worth your time and money. We’ve combed through the sales clutter and picked out the ones that you seriously won’t want to miss.

    Here are 18 Black Friday deals on Amazon you can shop now:

    1 50% off Nuance Dragon NaturallySpeaking Home

    Get it here.

    2 $20 off All-New Echo

    Get it here.

    3 Up to 30% off Select DEWALT Products

    Shop them here.

    4 Save $50 on Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System

    Get it here.

    5 Up to 40% off Select Under Armour Apparel & Shoes

    Shop it here.

    6 80% off McAfee 2018 Total Protection - 3 Devices

    Get it here.

    7 $20 off Echo Dot

    Get it here.

    8 $10 off $50 on select Stanley Tools

    Shop them here.

    9 Save up to 25% on Select Champion Sports Products

    Get them here.

    10 Save up to 25% on select adidas Golf apparel and accessories

    Get it here.

    11 $20 off Fire7

    Get it here

    12 Up to 30% off select Dremel products

    Shop them here.

    13 Save 19% on Petnet SmartFeeder, Automatic Pet Feeder for Cats and Dogs

    Get it here.

    14 Save up to 20% on Gaiam Adjustable Balance Ball Chairs

    Get them here.

    15 $25 off $100 on select Makita tools

    Shop them here.

    16 $30 off Kindle

    Get it here.

    17 Up to 20% off BLACK+DECKER items

    Shop them here.

    18 Up to 30% off select Honeywell Safety products

    Shop them here.

