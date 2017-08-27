Buxton hits 3 homers, Twins beat Blue Jays 7-2

Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton celebrates in the dugout after hitting a a two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Joe Biagini during fourth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Byron Buxton homered three times and set a career high with five RBIs, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday.

Buxton had four hits, scored four runs and stole a base in his first career multihomer game. Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning as Minnesota earned a rare series victory north of the border.

Coming into the day, the Twins had a half-game lead over the Angels and Mariners in the race for the second AL wild card. Minnesota has won a major league-best 15 games since Aug. 6.

Nori Aoki homered for the Blue Jays, who have dropped seven of nine. Aoki went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Buxton hit an RBI single in the first. He reached on a fielder's choice in the third and scored on Kennys Vargas' two-run single. Then he chased Joe Biagini (3-9) with a two-out homer in the fourth.

Buxton opened the seventh with a second-deck drive off Matt Dermody and capped his afternoon with a leadoff drive off Tim Mayza in the ninth.

It was the eighth three-homer game in Twins history and the second this season. Eddie Rosario hit three homers in a 20-7 win over Seattle on June 13.

Buxton went 7 for 13 with seven RBIs in the series. Eight of his 13 home runs have come in August, including five in his past seven games.

Gibson (8-10) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, helping the Twins to their second series win in Toronto since 2005. Minnesota also took two of three at Rogers Centre in June 2014.

Promoted from Triple-A Buffalo to make his first major league start since July 2, Biagini allowed five runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Biagini is 2-8 with a 6.02 ERA in 12 starts this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: INF Miguel Sano (left shin) could see more time at designated hitter when he returns from the disabled list, manager Paul Molitor said. Sano, who last played Aug. 19, has yet to resume baseball activities. He leads the Twins with 28 homers and 77 RBIs.

WORTH NOTING

Blue Jays outfielders Jose Bautista and Kevin Pillar got the day off. ... To open a roster spot for Biagnini, right-hander T.J. House was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Twins: Following an off day, the Twins begin a three-game home series against the White Sox on Tuesday. RHP Ervin Santana (13-7, 3.24 ERA) starts for the Twins against RHP James Shields (2-4, 5.63 ERA). Santana is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA in four starts against the White Sox this season.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (11-6, 3.17 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against Boston on Monday night. Stroman is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in two starts against the Red Sox this season. LHP Drew Pomeranz (13-4, 3.18 ERA) starts for the Red Sox.

