Buttonholes for a Royal Bride: What It Was Like to Help Make Queen Elizabeth's 1947 Wedding Dress

At the royal wedding of Nov. 20, 1947, the first great celebration of the postwar era, Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten were undoubtedly the stars. Behind the scenes, however, hundreds of people had labored for weeks to ensure the princess would have the wedding of her dreams. Among them were the embroiderers at Norman Hartnell’s Mayfair fashion house.

In 1947, the world had barely begun to recover from the calamitous losses of the most devastating war in human history. In Britain, clothing was still rationed, and most brides that year could only dream of a fairytale wedding dress. When, just three months before the wedding, Norman Hartnell was announced as the designer of Princess Elizabeth’s gown, any fears of a grim, ration-choked wedding were allayed. Here was a designer who would certainly produce a gown fit for a princess and future queen.

In the Hartnell workrooms, tucked away at the back of his lavish Mayfair premises, his embroiderers set to work — and the gown they created, together with its magnificent 15-foot train, was indeed the stuff of dreams. Its silhouette, with a sweetheart neckline and long, fitted sleeves, was conventional enough. What set it apart were the exquisite pearl- and diamanté-encrusted star flowers, roses, jasmine blossoms and ears of wheat embroidered on the gown’s bodice, full skirts and ethereal silk tulle train.

But who had created those enchanting details? The women who stitched the embroidery labored anonymously. No one thought to interview the embroiderers at the time, and little trace of them survives in the thousands of stories that appeared in newspapers and magazines around the world. As part of my research for my forthcoming novel The Gown, I searched for them for months, running into one dead end after another, before chance led me to one remarkable woman who had worked on the gown.

I met her in February 2017, towards the end of a research trip to England. I hadn’t been able to interview anyone who had worked on the gown, nor even anyone who had worked for Norman Hartnell in the 1940s or 1950s, and so with that door closed (or so I imagined), I resolved to learn for myself how the gown’s embroidery had been created. To that end I went to Hand and Lock, a renowned hand embroidery studio in London, and with the help of their master embroiderers I reproduced a single flower from the princess’s gown. It was exhausting work, but it was also fascinating and artistically challenging. The women who worked for Hartnell were artists, each of them, and in that moment of realization I felt it — for the first time I felt a connection to those anonymous faces and voices and talented hands.

1947: A sketch of Princess Elizabeth's wedding dress by Norman Hartnell. More

Towards the end of my day at Hand and Lock, I was introduced to the producer of a documentary about the 1947 royal wedding, and as we were chatting I lamented my failure to speak to anyone who had worked at Hartnell.

“Haven’t you met Betty? Betty Foster?” she asked. “She wasn’t an embroiderer, but she worked on the gown. She was a seamstress at Hartnell.”

My first reaction was pure, unalloyed joy. All along, I’d been searching for the embroiderers — I’d never thought to find one of the seamstresses. A door had opened, and if the mysterious Betty was willing, I would be able to enter the Hartnell workrooms at her side.