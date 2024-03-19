Buttigieg celebrates final link in Providence bike path

PROVIDENCE – While U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s tour of the troubled Washington Bridge was the focus of his trip to Rhode Island on Tuesday, he also stopped by Olneyville to mark the start of work on the final link in the bike path along the Woonasquatucket River.

Flanked by Gov. Dan McKee and the state’s congressional delegation, Buttigieg said construction of the one-mile segment of the Woonasquatucket River Greenway between Eagle Square and the Providence Place mall – and similar projects nationwide that build dedicated lanes for bicyclists – are essential to expanding transportation options for commuters.

How the Woonasquatucket path can boost cyclist safety

“When we talk about greenways, active transportation, good, safe means of getting around when you’re not in a car, that is not ornamental. It is fundamental,” he said. “Because a life-and-death difference is made by the safety of these ways of getting around.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, visiting Rhode Island on Tuesday, marks the start of construction of the final link in a bike path in Providence along the Woonasquatucket River.

Buttigieg spoke at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Ave., which overlooks the route of the new portion of the Woonasquatucket greenway that will run alongside the river on Kinsley Avenue and Promenade Street.

Project will require changes to Kinsley Ave., Promenade St.

The mile-long stretch is the only part of the greenway without bike lanes separated from the road, according to Alicia Lehrer, executive director of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Association.

To make way for the new bike path, Kinsley Avenue will be converted to a one-way street with travel moving eastbound toward the mall. A buffer of plants and trees will separate the bike path from the road.

Also as part of the project, bioswales and other types of green infrastructure will be used to capture stormwater runoff before it can reach the Woonasquatucket. The projects aim to reduce the flow of contaminants into the river and help control flooding caused by heavy rains.

Where the money will come from

The work on and around the greenway is being paid for through about $10 million in state and federal transportation funds, Providence capital development money as well as contributions from state and federal environmental agencies.

Mayor Brett Smiley said the new stretch of greenway will be “a sanctuary” for people in the historically industrial area around the river that has seen more residential and commercial development in recent decades.

“By expanding transportation choices, we’ll know that we’ll have better access to the riverfront, nurture community well-being and continue to see economic growth in the area,” he said.

The greenway project began in 1993 and has included the construction so far of seven miles of bike path, the restoration of 52 acres of land and the creation of seven parks. Site prep started Tuesday on the new section, with construction expected to start before the end of the month and finish in the fall.

Lehrer, whose group has been at the forefront of the efforts to improve the river corridor, said the new project will make a big difference.

“Not only is it going to create this safe transportation connection, it’s also going to look a lot nicer,” she said after the groundbreaking ceremony.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: US Transportation Secretary hails safety benefit of Providence bike path