Butterfly Pavilion: training event for pollinator support

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — For those who love butterflies and bees and want to be active in ecological restoration efforts and maintenance of pollinator-friendly spaces, there will be a two-day training event on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday April 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Manitou Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event in partnership with Butterfly Pavilion at the Mansions Pavilion at 118 Lovers Lane. The sessions will empower volunteers to actively engage in local pollinator conservation and restoration initiatives through a combination of presentations, discussions, and hands-on training activities.

“This is an awesome opportunity to empower folks who want to take on a leadership role in helping maintain pollinator spaces in Manitou Springs,” said Matthew Nelson, City Arborist and Horticulturalist. “Butterfly Pavilion has advanced knowledge about what it takes to maintain pollinator-friendly outdoor spaces, and we appreciate them sharing that with our community.”

Attendees are advised to dress comfortably for outdoor conditions. While refreshments will be available, participants are encouraged to bring their lunch. Community members interested in this volunteer training must RSVP by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5, to Ashley White at awhite@butterflies.org or (970) 590-3828.

Butterfly Pavilion is the world’s first stand-alone, non-profit invertebrate zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is a leader in invertebrate education, motivation, and community engagement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.