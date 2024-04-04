Butler County woman's arrest in shooting death of husband started with a welfare check

Apr. 4—Butler County deputies went to Pam Harville's Reily Twp. residence about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. When they looked inside, they saw "a lot of blood" and a person down and unresponsive, according to Butler County Sheriff's Office records and officials.

Harville was charged with murder and booked into the county jail five hours later. According to court records, she is accused of shooting and killing her husband David at the Millville-Oxford Road residence. He was shot several times in the body and head, according to the court complaint.

Pam Harville was found inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Capt Rick Bucheit said the welfare check was requested by someone who had not heard from either of the Harvilles "for a while."

Deputies made contact with Pam Harville, and she was arrested without incident, Bucheit said.

The 65-year-old was arraigned by video Wednesday morning, and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. She was scheduled to be arraigned in person Thursday afternoon in Area I Court.