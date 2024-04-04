Butler County woman accused in husband's murder claims to have heart attack in courtroom

A woman accused of murdering her husband was taken out of the courtroom Thursday after claiming she was having a heart attack.

Pamela Harville was seated in the courtroom when she told court workers she did not feel good and was unable to move to the defense table.

Shortly after, the 65-year-old Harville fell to the ground, complaining she was suffering a heart attack.

Pamela Harville, who is accused of murdering her husband, just fell out of her chair in court saying she’s having a heart attack. Medics just arrived. Prior to this she told court workers she didn’t feel good enough to move to the defense table. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/2E4RL0Mw3L — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) April 4, 2024

Oxford paramedics responded to the courtroom and took her to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Two days before appearing in court, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Reily Township home for a welfare check, according to Butler County court records.

The sheriff’s office said they found an unresponsive man at the scene.

The criminal complaint claims Harville “purposefully shot her husband several times in his body and head, causing his death.”

She is facing a charge of aggravated murder, according to court records.

Her bond was originally set at $100,000, but the judge raised it Thursday to $250,000.

Harville is due back in court at 1 p.m. on April 11.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio woman facing murder charge claims to have heart attack in court