Butler County man accused of stabbing his family dog to death

Jun. 11—A Butler County man accused of stabbing his family dog to death is facing a felony charge.

Nicholas Jack George, a 27-year-old Wayne Twp. man, threatened his wife on Sunday that if he killed her dog she would never find him, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The following evening, the dog named Bowie was found stabbed to death, the sheriff's office reported.

George was booked Tuesday into the Butler County Jail following an investigation by Butler County dog wardens and detectives. He is held on a preliminary charge of cruelty to companion animals awaiting the filing of a formal charge in Butler County Area I Court in Oxford.

"Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in Butler County," Sheriff Richard Jones stated.