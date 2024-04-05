Butler County Coroner's Office identifies man killed in Hamilton shooting

The Butler County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Hamilton on Monday.

Hamilton police responded around 2:35 p.m. to the 1100 block of South 13th Street, where they found Fernando Reyna Oviedo, 41, shot and unresponsive, officials said.

Oviedo was pronounced dead at the scene. After performing an autopsy, the coroner's office determined his death to be a homicide.

Hamilton police have charged Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez with aggravated murder, a charge recommended by Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Investigators said they are not looking for other suspects because Garcia-Gutierrez is believed to have acted alone.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday to determine if the case will be bound over to Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Officials are still trying to contact Oviedo's family. Anyone with information on how to reach the family should call the Butler County Coroner’s office at 513-785-5860.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner identifies man killed in Hamilton shooting