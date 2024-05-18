Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's

TechCrunch

A Texas-based company that provides health insurance and benefit plans disclosed a data breach affecting almost 2.5 million people, some of whom had their Social Security number stolen. WebTPA said in a data breach notice published earlier this month that the company detected “evidence of suspicious activity” on December 28, 2023, which prompted the company to launch an investigation “to mitigate the threat and further secure our network.” The investigation, the company said, “concluded that the unauthorized actor may have obtained personal information between April 18 and April 23, 2023,” approximately eight months before the company detected the breach.