After busy weekend, Seaside Heights implements curfew for minors

Joe Mason, Asbury Park Press
·1 min read

It took one "summer" weekend of 2024 for Seaside Heights to make some changes.

The town has decided to implement a curfew for anyone under 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew is in effect through Labor Day.

The ruling comes after police reported problems on the boardwalk Saturday night. Police received a phone call about a possible gunshot, but police found no evidence of that. There was a large crowd of teens seen running on the boardwalk.

Seaside Heights wasn't the only Jersey Shore town to face problems with teens. Further south, Wildwood had to declare a state of emergency when a crowd of teenagers overtook the boardwalk. The boardwalk was closed until police could restore order.

That town already instituted a curfew.

