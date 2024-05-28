After busy weekend, Seaside Heights implements curfew for minors

It took one "summer" weekend of 2024 for Seaside Heights to make some changes.

The town has decided to implement a curfew for anyone under 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew is in effect through Labor Day.

The ruling comes after police reported problems on the boardwalk Saturday night. Police received a phone call about a possible gunshot, but police found no evidence of that. There was a large crowd of teens seen running on the boardwalk.

NEW JERSEY 🚨 Hundreds of teens scatter from the Seaside Heights boardwalk as mass panic breaks out from possible gun shots. A 10 PM curfew is now in effect for anyone under 18.



pic.twitter.com/70MysMBjFm — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) May 26, 2024

Seaside Heights wasn't the only Jersey Shore town to face problems with teens. Further south, Wildwood had to declare a state of emergency when a crowd of teenagers overtook the boardwalk. The boardwalk was closed until police could restore order.

That town already instituted a curfew.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: What happened in Seaside Heights? Police issue curfew after 'shooting'