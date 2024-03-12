Busy travel season expected for spring break

Mar. 11—Spring break has started for many, and travel experts say vacationers can expect a busy travel season once again through the month of March.

According to AAA, for cruise bookings, there's a 28% increase for March and April compared to last year and cruises headed toward southern Florida are up 60%. Travel is expected to peak between March 7 through March 25.

For those still deciding whether to travel by air or not, good deals may be dwindling as peak travel season hits.

"It's always possible to find last-minute deals somewhere, but you may be paying more because it's the last minute and you may not have as much availability," said Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA Missouri. "But I think this is still a good reminder to start planning now as we head toward the summer months and summer travel, in general people are booking travel further and further out now so make sure you're getting that handled early. Pricing is a little bit more manageable the farther out you book."

Some may prefer to travel on the road this spring break, and experts advise drivers to have all the necessary essentials for a safe road trip.

"It's been a long, cold winter," Chabarria said. "You want to make sure your vehicle is up to speed when it comes to maintenance items like oil changes, tire rotations, checking your tire pressure, making sure everything along those lines are in working order."

As gas prices have taken a rise statewide, drivers hoping to save a few cents can monitor gas prices along their route through the Auto Club app.

In addition, law enforcement wants to remind spring break travelers to drive responsibly and make sure they have a safety plan for traveling out of the state or country.

"Spring break is a time for people to have fun and we want to see people having fun, but remember to do so responsibly," said Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "No one wants to lose a loved one from one night of fun so keep in mind to not get behind the wheel if you've consumed any alcohol. If you're going to be in a new area, make sure someone knows where you are at all times, have your cell phone on you and make sure it's charged up."

