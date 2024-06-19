UPDATE: Busy street closed due to police investigation in Riverside

A busy street is closed due to a police investigation in Riverside.

>>PHOTOS: Busy street closed due to police investigation in Riverside

Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 4:28 a.m. to the 3000 block of Old Troy Pike on initial reports of a shooting.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and providing LIVE updates on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

He says police officers have closed Old Troy Pike and Community Drive.

Photos and videos from the scene show that Dayton Police officers had blocked off the area but now Riverside Police have taken over.

There was also a Montgomery County Sheriff’s cruiser on the scene but Hershovitz said it has left.

News Center 7 has contacted Riverside Police for more information about what happened.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

