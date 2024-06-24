UPDATE: SWAT, officers conducting investigation; busy street closed in Miamisburg

UPDATE @ 8:30 a.m.

A police investigation has closed a busy Miamisburg street Monday morning.

Miamisburg police officers were dispatched at around 4:17 a.m. to the 200 block of E. Central Avenue on initial reports that a man was breaking out windows from inside his apartment, according to a city spokesperson.

The man ignored verbal commands from police and neighbors from other apartments have been removed from the building.

Central Avenue is closed at Third Street and SWAT is on the scene with Miamisburg police, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

We will continue to update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

A busy street is closed due to an investigation in Miamisburg.

Miamisburg Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E Central Avenue around 4:17 a.m.

The City of Miamisburg is asking the public to avoid the area of State Route 725 and 3rd Street due to a “police situation,” according to a social media post.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that Central Avenue is closed.

We are working to learn the nature of the investigation and will provide updates.